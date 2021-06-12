Bali Muralidhar Acquires 16,605 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 16,605 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $157,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bali Muralidhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bali Muralidhar acquired 12,100 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Bali Muralidhar acquired 5,915 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($3.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RPHM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

