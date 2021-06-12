Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.