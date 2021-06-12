Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

