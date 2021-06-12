Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 423,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,352,751 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Banco Santander by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

