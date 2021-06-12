Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Cannonball Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.