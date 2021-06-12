Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 532 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vroom were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vroom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vroom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $44.24 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $6,777,331.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,797,668 shares of company stock valued at $117,364,201 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

