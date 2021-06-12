Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 320 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 23,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.62.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.