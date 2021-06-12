Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.