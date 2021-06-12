Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $60,000 in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RXN opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

