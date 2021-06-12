Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 878,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.83. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

