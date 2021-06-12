Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

SILJ opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.