Barclays Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €286.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

