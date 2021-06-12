Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 99.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660,650 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.32 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

