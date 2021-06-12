Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPG stock opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.93.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.