Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTEGF. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,692. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

