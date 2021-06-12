BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7072 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

BCE has a payout ratio of 107.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.23.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

