BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$61.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.11. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3805505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.55.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.