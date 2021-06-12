BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $232,394.56 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,241,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $346.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.80. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. HSBC lifted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

