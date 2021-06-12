Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

