Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $240,040.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $240,040.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00086332 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 25,376,880 coins and its circulating supply is 9,583,867 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

