Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0118

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $2,187.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beowulf

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

