Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

ALV opened at €217.40 ($255.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €216.85. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

