Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.85 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00161769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00195929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.01166950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,572.28 or 0.99581123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

