BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,756,047 shares.The stock last traded at $61.17 and had previously closed at $60.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

