Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,576 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 3.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Discovery were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.65. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

