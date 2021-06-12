Biechele Royce Advisors Has $5.39 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

T traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $29.32. 31,090,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,324,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.