Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

