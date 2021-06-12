Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.