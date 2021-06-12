Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $48,140,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $9,388,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,859,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 338,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

