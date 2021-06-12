Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,430.20. 1,097,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,180. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,441.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,313.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

