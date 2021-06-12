Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $445,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.28. 3,438,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

