Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,296,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,828,000 after buying an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 196,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 757.4% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

