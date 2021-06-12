Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,104. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.