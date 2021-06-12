Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,079,543. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.