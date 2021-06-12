Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.5% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000.

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 105,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

