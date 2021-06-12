Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 565 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,541,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.