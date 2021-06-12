BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.73

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 230142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,740,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

