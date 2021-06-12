Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 2.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $18.07 on Friday, hitting $396.64. 4,221,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,605. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.34.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

