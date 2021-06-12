Biogen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.02 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $17.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.06. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.34.

BIIB stock opened at $396.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.