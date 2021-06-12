Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.34.

BIIB stock opened at $396.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.04. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

