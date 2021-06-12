Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein now has a $500.00 price target on the stock. Biogen traded as high as $426.45 and last traded at $425.06. 65,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,497,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.94.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.34.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

