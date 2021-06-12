Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.21. 1,817,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,023. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.24.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.29.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

