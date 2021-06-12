Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

