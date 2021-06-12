Bitcoin Confidential Hits One Day Volume of $2,743.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2,743.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00143273 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

