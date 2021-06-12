Bitcoin Private Hits One Day Volume of $3,747.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00005085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $3,747.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00329537 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00149253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00210219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

