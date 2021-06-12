Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.07 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $26.69 or 0.00075323 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $225.94 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002638 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003051 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

