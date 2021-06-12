Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $96.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 461.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Black Knight by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

