BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.13% of ChemoCentryx worth $255,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

