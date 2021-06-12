BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $252,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $53.79 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.