BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.19% of SelectQuote worth $249,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,300. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE SLQT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

